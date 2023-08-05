District Administration takes out rally to mark Kashmir siege day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Saturday said that August 5 was the darkest chapter in the history of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir when the Government of India revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media after taking out a rally here from Shahbaz Building to Post Master General to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, Kashmir DC said although history of Occupied Kashmir was filled up with cruelty and barbaric acts four years ago India also revoked the legal status of IIOJK through an illegal and unconstitutional step and confiscated all rights of innocent Kashmiri.

He said that with this step India not only tried to deprive Kashmiri of their basic rights but their human rights were also snatched.

DC appealed to all international organizations to come forward and take part in ensuring the right of self-determination.

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Farrukh Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakil Ahmed Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Qam Akber numai, Assistant Commissioner taluka Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Taluka rural Hataf Siyal, representatives of social welfare organizations, teachers and students also participated in the rally.