Open Menu

District Administration Takes Out Rally To Mark Kashmir Siege Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

District Administration takes out rally to mark Kashmir siege day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Saturday said that August 5 was the darkest chapter in the history of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir when the Government of India revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media after taking out a rally here from Shahbaz Building to Post Master General to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, Kashmir DC said although history of Occupied Kashmir was filled up with cruelty and barbaric acts four years ago India also revoked the legal status of IIOJK through an illegal and unconstitutional step and confiscated all rights of innocent Kashmiri.

He said that with this step India not only tried to deprive Kashmiri of their basic rights but their human rights were also snatched.

DC appealed to all international organizations to come forward and take part in ensuring the right of self-determination.

Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Farrukh Shahzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakil Ahmed Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Qam Akber numai, Assistant Commissioner taluka Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Taluka rural Hataf Siyal, representatives of social welfare organizations, teachers and students also participated in the rally.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Jammu Hyderabad August Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

59 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

4 hours ago
Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

7 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

14 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

16 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan