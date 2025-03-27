Open Menu

District Administration Takes Steps To Improve Land Record System And Revenue Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

District administration takes steps to improve land record system and revenue services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The district administration is actively working to enhance the computerization of land records and improve revenue services in line with government directives.

As part of these efforts, Assistant Commissioner General Abbottabad, Zark Yar Khan Toro, visited the New Tehsil Building, various offices, and the Service Delivery Center.

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, he inspected Fard counters, Intiqal counters, the Muhafiz Khana, and other key offices to assess the quality of services being provided to citizens.

He also interacted with the public to listen to their concerns and issued on-the-spot directives to the Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center for the immediate resolution of complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner General Zark Yar Khan Toro reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring the timely and transparent provision of revenue services.

He stated that ongoing improvements at the Service Delivery Center aim to facilitate citizens more efficiently.

He further highlighted that the computerization of land records will increase transparency and provide modern facilities to the public.

