District Administration Takes Steps To Prevent Violence Against Women & Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:04 PM
Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Civil Society Support Program and Women Development Department officers to discuss preventing violence against women and children, early marriage, and women's empowerment
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Civil Society Support Program and Women Development Department officers to discuss preventing violence against women and children, early marriage, and women's empowerment.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of an active district-level committee to prevent violence against women.
During the meeting, a committee was also formed to establish a safe house, one-stop protection center, and child protection center, which will submit recommendations within a week.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam
Imposter officials loot wheat stock
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination5 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro5 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition5 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam5 minutes ago
-
Imposter officials loot wheat stock15 minutes ago
-
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules15 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day15 minutes ago
-
Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases3 minutes ago
-
Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties3 minutes ago
-
SC establishes Reforms Implementation Unit3 minutes ago