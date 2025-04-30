Open Menu

District Administration Takes Steps To Prevent Violence Against Women & Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:04 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Civil Society Support Program and Women Development Department officers to discuss preventing violence against women and children, early marriage, and women's empowerment.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of an active district-level committee to prevent violence against women.

During the meeting, a committee was also formed to establish a safe house, one-stop protection center, and child protection center, which will submit recommendations within a week.

