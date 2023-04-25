UrduPoint.com

District Administration Takes Strict Action To Ensure Public Transport Fares Accordingly

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 07:24 PM

District administration takes strict action to ensure public transport fares accordingly

District administration Abbottabad Tuesday took action against the implementation of fares lists by the public transporters and to provide relief raided on various Lorry Addas and checked fares

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad Tuesday took action against the implementation of fares lists by the public transporters and to provide relief raided on various Lorry Addas and checked fares.

On the fourth day of Eid, based on the movement of city residents, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem took action against the provision of public transport vehicles, implementation of fares, and use of tinted glass and fancy number plates.

He conducted inspections of vehicles running on various routes along with the traffic police, ensured compliance with rental agreements Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood during the inspection of bus terminals to ensure the provision of public transport vehicles, implementation of fares, and use of tinted glass and fancy number plates on Shimla Hill and Sherwan Road Abbottabad.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Ibne Azeem Abbasi and Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal in Thakot, and Assistant Commissioner Rehmatullah Khan in Abbottabad took action against the use of fancy number plates, they also conducted inspections of various routes with the traffic police, ensured the verification of fares from passengers.

