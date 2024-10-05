District Administration Taking Action For Dengue Prevention
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram on Saturday chaired a meeting on the control of the dengue virus in the provincial capital, Peshawar.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Peshawar Rao Muhammad Hashim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, administrative officers, Health Department officials and officers from other relevant departments.
During the meeting, the officials provided a detailed briefing on the measures being taken to prevent and eliminate the dengue virus. The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to display banners in mosques and union council offices regarding dengue prevention, make announcements in mosques and ensure the timely cleaning of water tanks. Furthermore, students in schools will be educated about dengue prevention during morning assemblies and additional teams will be formed for the campaign.
Assistant Commissioners were also instructed to organize awareness campaigns in their respective areas.
It was highlighted in the meeting that the dengue mosquito breeds in clean water, so it is essential to prevent water from accumulating in homes. Water tanks should be kept covered, water should not be left standing in air coolers, and no containers should have exposed water. To further combat dengue, it was advised to install mesh screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes. Families, especially children, were encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing, and strict adherence to preventive measures was emphasized.
The DC said that all necessary steps were being taken to eradicate dengue in Peshawar. He stressed that collective efforts are required to eliminate the virus and urged everyone to contribute to the cause.
