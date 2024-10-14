District Administration Taking Action For Dengue Prevention
Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the control of the dengue virus in the provincial capital, Peshawar.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Peshawar Rao Muhammad Hashim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, administrative officers, health department officials, and officers from other relevant departments.
During the meeting, officials provided a detailed briefing on the measures being taken to prevent and eliminate the dengue virus. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to display banners in mosques and union council offices regarding dengue prevention, make announcements in mosques, and ensure the timely cleaning of water tanks. Furthermore, students in schools will be educated about dengue prevention during morning assemblies, and additional teams will be formed for the campaign.
Assistant Commissioners were also instructed to organize awareness campaigns in their respective areas.
It was highlighted in the meeting that the dengue mosquito breeds in clean water, so it is essential to prevent water from accumulating in homes. Water tanks should be kept covered, water should not be left standing in air coolers, and no containers should have exposed water. To further combat dengue, it was advised to install mesh screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes. Families, especially children, were encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing, and strict adherence to preventive measures was emphasized.
Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram said that all necessary steps are being taken to eradicate dengue in Peshawar. He stressed that collective efforts are required to eliminate the virus and urged everyone to contribute to the cause.
Recent Stories
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prisoners to have pulao, beef, paratha under new rules1 minute ago
-
PU admission forms1 minute ago
-
PU seminar on Tuesday1 minute ago
-
Candidates' lists for Sindh local government by-elections released1 minute ago
-
International Day of Girl Child observed1 minute ago
-
PFA disposes of 1,800 litre substandard milk1 minute ago
-
GCU organizes seminar1 minute ago
-
LDA seals another 60 properties2 minutes ago
-
Qamar says adaptation fund's $10mln climate financing for ICIMOD's SAFER approved11 minutes ago
-
Gang smashed11 minutes ago
-
HEC DG Sports visits PU11 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson for skill development of beneficiaries in Sindh12 minutes ago