District Administration Taking Steps For Preventing Gender Based Violence: Imran Khuwaja

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

District administration taking steps for preventing gender based violence: Imran Khuwaja

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday said the district administration was taking practical steps to prevent gender based violence with the assistance of different social welfare organizations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023)

He expressed the views while presiding over a meeting with an NGO Path founder- working for stopping gender base violence.

The DC urged Legal Aid Society, Path Founder and other social welfare organizations to run an awareness campaign in rural areas, schools, colleges in that regard.

Path Founder’s Khair u Nissa Chandio apprised the meeting about measures for stopping geneder based violence.

Focal Person of Early Warning System, Sabir Hussain Mahar. Naveed Khaal (RDM), Abdul Majeed Raahmon and Ali Raza Shah were also in present on the occasion.

APP/nsm

Sanghar

