District Administration Teams Convince Parents To Give Anti-polio Drops To Children

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration team led by Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar on Sunday visted various areas to supervise anti-polio campaign and convinced parents who refused to give polio drops to their children.

The personnel of the district administration, health department and other relevant departments were visiting door-to-door to vaccinate children against polio virus in ongoing drive.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan and Assistant Commissioner Syed Noman Ali Shah visited Landi Arbab, Kohat Road and other areas and supervised the anti-polio campaign.

After meeting the parents and convincing them, they vaccinated the children while the administrative officers went door-to-door with the anti-polio teams in their areas to persuade the parents who refused to give polio drops to their children.

Total 2471 teams have been setup to administered polio drops to 745863 children across in the provincial metropolitan.

The district administration with help of police has tightened security for anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner , Muhammad Ali Asghar has requested parents to get their children vaccinated against crippling disease to protect them from permanent disability and to cooperate with the polio teams to eradicate polio virus.

He said polio virus could be eradicated through joint efforts with support of people.

