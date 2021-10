District administration teams started monitoring coronavirus vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has started monitoring of coronavirus vaccination in schools and colleges under obligatory vaccination system.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Reza Ozgen, Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali and Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Omar inspected various public and private schools and colleges to review ongoing vaccination drive.

The district management team also exchanged views with students , teaching staff and inquired about vaccination campaign.

On this occasion, the visiting team directed administration of schools and colleges not to allow anybody without vaccination and take action under the law against those not willing to take vaccination.