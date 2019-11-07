District administration, TMC to start anti-encroachment drive in district

The district administration and Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) were joining hands to start across the board operation against encroachments in the district areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration and Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) were joining hands to start across the board operation against encroachments in the district areas.

In first phase of anti-encroachment drive the areas of Katchehri Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Amin Bazaar, Block 1, 2, 3 and 5 would be launched and all roads and foot paths would be cleared.

The Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi chaired a meeting in this regard said that traffic problems of city areas would be resolved after anti-encroachment drive, an official of Deputy Commissioner Office talking to APP said.

He said that meeting has decided that one-way traffic would be ensured from Shaheen Chowk to Gool Chowk and city road while entry of vehicles would also be banned in these areas.

New parking stands would be established here and Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) would award these contracts after issuing tenders, he added.

He said that all venders whom setup their stalls at footpaths and roads would be removed and separate places would also be ensured for them while no plan existing against removal of Katchi Abadis.

He further said that meeting has also approved various new schemes of the Punjab Municipal Services while said that Rs30 million has been reserved for these projects while Finance division has also granted additional Rs20 million in this regard.

A report would also be furnished on weekly basis to monitor the usage of residential buildings for commercial purposes to ensure proper taxes.

The minister said there is dire need to initiate strict decisions so that city areas could be made beautiful and traffic problems could be resolved adding that all out efforts were being made in this regard.

He urged masses to cooperate with the staffers and play their role to make city green and clean.

