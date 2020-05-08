District Administration to control over charging, hoarding of edibles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :District administration is trying its best to control over charging and hoarding of edibles across the district to ensure maximum relief to the people living in urban and rural areas.

District Officer Industry Rabia Naseem said that on daily basis prices of the edibles are being monitored and efforts made to ensure implementation of price lists issued by the administration in all tehsils . She said although administration is utilizing all resources to control price hike , over charging and hoarding yet cooperation of the people was mandatory .

While giving details she said that since the start of holy month of Ramzan , 8881 points were visited .

During these visits 1008 shopkeeper/vendors were found involved in over charging/hoarding and a fine of Rs 2571400 was imposed upon them , five FIRs were registered and 23 persons were arrested .

Rabia Naseem said that administration is taking no lenient view of those involved in profiteering , over charging and hoarding however people must also remain vigilant and check price lists before purchasing fruits , vegetables , meat and other edibles and must inform authorities in case of any violation.