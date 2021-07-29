District administration to demolish banned brick kilns

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration on Khanewal on Thursday decided to demolish illegal bricks kilns which were not converted to zigzag technology so far.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Akram Malik.

He said that it has been decided to demolish all kilns being operated on old technology.

He said that these kilns were creating pollution in the environment and causing into smog which was not only dangerous for public health but also affecting crops in winter season.

He directed assistant commissioners to launch crackdown in their respective areas.

He asked them to visit all bricks kilns across the district and use special mobile application for this purpose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner also directed officers concerned not to purchase bricks from these kilns for development projects of the district government.

He said that contractors would ensure purchase of bricks from the kilns having zigzag technology only.