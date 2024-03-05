District administration to enroll 5000 children in schools

The District Administration Loralai has fixed a target to enroll 5000 children in schools during the recent enrollment campaign started in the district

Deputy Commissioner Loralai, Sajjad Aslam Baloch in a press conference regarding the annual enrollment campaign 2024 at the DC office said that all available resources would be utilized to enroll maximum number of out of children during the recent admission campaign started for the academic year 2024.

He said that there are 416 public schools in the district.

The Balochistan government has started enrollment campaign in the province to create awareness among the parents to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out of school children in the province.

Sajjad said that the education department with the support of UNICEF was organizing public rallies in the district to create awareness among the masses to enroll their out of school children for boosting literacy rate in the area.

He said that the district administration was committed to enroll maximum number out of school children at Primary level to raise literacy rate.

DC said the administration was specially targeting girl’s education as the situation of female literacy rate was very poor in the area.

He asked the parents, teachers, political workers, district education officers and the religious leaders from the local communities to play their role for enrolling children who were not going to school.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers’ availability in school and ever child is in school under the programme of educational emergency.

Sajjad said 5000 trees would be also planted in schools during the tree plantation drive in the district.