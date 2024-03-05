District Administration To Enroll 5000 Children In Schools
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 07:36 PM
The District Administration Loralai has fixed a target to enroll 5000 children in schools during the recent enrollment campaign started in the district
LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The District Administration Loralai has fixed a target to enroll 5000 children in schools during the recent enrollment campaign started in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Loralai, Sajjad Aslam Baloch in a press conference regarding the annual enrollment campaign 2024 at the DC office said that all available resources would be utilized to enroll maximum number of out of children during the recent admission campaign started for the academic year 2024.
He said that there are 416 public schools in the district.
The Balochistan government has started enrollment campaign in the province to create awareness among the parents to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out of school children in the province.
Sajjad said that the education department with the support of UNICEF was organizing public rallies in the district to create awareness among the masses to enroll their out of school children for boosting literacy rate in the area.
He said that the district administration was committed to enroll maximum number out of school children at Primary level to raise literacy rate.
DC said the administration was specially targeting girl’s education as the situation of female literacy rate was very poor in the area.
He asked the parents, teachers, political workers, district education officers and the religious leaders from the local communities to play their role for enrolling children who were not going to school.
He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers’ availability in school and ever child is in school under the programme of educational emergency.
Sajjad said 5000 trees would be also planted in schools during the tree plantation drive in the district.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi
AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme12 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls16 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing16 minutes ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi19 minutes ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation22 minutes ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held22 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign22 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway32 minutes ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen32 minutes ago
-
Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf32 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA32 minutes ago