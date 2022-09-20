District administration to ensure best healthcare facilities: AC

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner(AC) Darazinda Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah on Tuesday said that the district administration was committed for providing best healthcare facilities to people including those living in remote areas.

He expressed these views while visiting type D Hospital wherein he inspected facilities being provided to patients by the hospital administration.

During the visit, he visited various wards and sections of the hospital and met with paramedical staff.

He discussed various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and availability of medicines in the facilities.

He urged the staff to provide best treatment to patients while considering it as their sacred duty.

He also met with patients and inquired about their problems. He assured that all out efforts would be made to ensure that every visiting patient got equal quality treatment.

Meanwhile, the district health department has launched an anti-dengue campaign constituting teams to visit dengue risk areas to collect samples and to prevent the spread of the virus and eliminate the larva breeding sites.

It has also urged people to adopt precautionary measures against dengue disease by avoiding sitting in open air during sunrise and sunset timings, and avoid wearing short sleeved clothes.

The people have also been asked to use nets and anti-mosquito spray at their homes.