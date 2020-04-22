District administration to ensure smooth supply of food items during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has ordered to ensure smooth supply of food items during the Holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has ordered to ensure smooth supply of food items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to details, the magistrates have started preparations for making elaborate arrangements for provision of food items, vegetables and fruits at cheaper rates.

The DC, the sources said, reviewed the necessary measures which were underway for the provision of food items at the much cheaper rates than those in open markets.

Traders have ensured full cooperation for increasing the supply of food items keeping in view the demands of consumers during Ramazan so that supply and demand issue may not cause any shortage of food item during first 10 days of the holy month.

The deputy commission has ordered the magistrates to start daily price checking in their respective areas and take stern action against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said that food department was issuing daily rate list of fruits and vegetables and the administration was ensuring that shopkeepers display the rate list of food items.