UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration To Ensure Smooth Supply Of Food Items During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:26 PM

District administration to ensure smooth supply of food items during Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has ordered to ensure smooth supply of food items during the Holy month of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has ordered to ensure smooth supply of food items during the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to details, the magistrates have started preparations for making elaborate arrangements for provision of food items, vegetables and fruits at cheaper rates.

The DC, the sources said, reviewed the necessary measures which were underway for the provision of food items at the much cheaper rates than those in open markets.

Traders have ensured full cooperation for increasing the supply of food items keeping in view the demands of consumers during Ramazan so that supply and demand issue may not cause any shortage of food item during first 10 days of the holy month.

The deputy commission has ordered the magistrates to start daily price checking in their respective areas and take stern action against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said that food department was issuing daily rate list of fruits and vegetables and the administration was ensuring that shopkeepers display the rate list of food items.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Price May Market Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE chairs 111th meeting of GCC Financial and Econ ..

13 minutes ago

Iranian Communications Minister Says 1st Military ..

57 seconds ago

Russian Health Minister Says 1.3Mln Health Workers ..

58 seconds ago

National Assembly body on National Food Security f ..

1 minute ago

Rs. 65.249 billion disbursed among 5.437 million f ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister suspends XEN Head Balloki over negl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.