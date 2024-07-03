Open Menu

District Administration To Ensure Success During Anti-polio Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

District administration to ensure success during anti-polio vaccination campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The district administration Hyderabad has intensified efforts to achieve successful results in the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Under special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, assistant commissioners of all four talukas have been actively monitoring the field situation.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, assistant commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa accompanied by the Mukhtiarkar, visited various areas in taluka to oversee the campaign, and during their visits, they managed to cover several refusal cases.

Similarly, assistant commissioner Latifabad Saud Ahmed Baloch, along with Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani, also visited the field and persuaded parents who were refusing polio vaccination for their children.

Additionally, the concerned authorities had also reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements for Muharram ul Haram activities in different areas of the district.

