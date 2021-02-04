District administration to hold ceremony on Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration will organize a main ceremony in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow (Feb 5) at the Governor's House.

According to the DC's office spokesperson here on Thursday, the district administration has displayed banners and steamers in the city on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and self determination was the basic right of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir' people.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will address the ceremony.

Parliamentarians, secretaries and other people from different walks of life would attend theceremony.