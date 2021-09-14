UrduPoint.com

District Administration To Implement Notified Rates Of Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt Khalid Mehmood and Rationing Controller Peshawar Shohabuddin on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to implement the newly notified rates of edible commodities at markets

They said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers for not displaying price list at prominent places.

They directed the officials to pay visits regularly to the city's markets and ensure that retailers sold items of daily use should be available at prescribed rates.

They have also appealed to the people to check price before purchasing items and added that they could complain on DC hotline 1052 or food Office Peshawar at 091-9225395 or register a complaint at Pakistan citizen portal.

