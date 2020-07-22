UrduPoint.com
District Administration To Impose Smart Lockdown In Two Areas On July 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:31 PM

District administration to impose smart lockdown in two areas on July 23

The district administration on Wednesday issued notification of implementing smart lockdown in two more localities of the provincial metropolitan due to fear of Coronavirus spread in the areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday issued notification of implementing smart lockdown in two more localities of the provincial metropolitan due to fear of Coronavirus spread in the areas.

According to media cell of Deputy Commissioner office, a notification of smart lockdown in Takarkhel Bala Mattani and Canal Road Nasir Bagh has been issued from 4 pm on July 23.

The notification says that that all kind of movement to and from these areas will remain closed during during lockdown.

The decision of smart lockdown is taken after reports of rapidly raising number of Corona virus cases.

The notification further says that only groceries shoos , medicine stores, general stores, Tandoors and emergency service shops will remain open in these areas.

Only five people will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques , according to notification.

The Deputy Commissioner office says that instructions have been issued to area magistrates and police regarding implementation of smart lockdown.

The office says that action would be taken against violators as per law.

The basic necessities of life will remain available in smart lockdown areas. The purpose of the smart lockdown is to minimise movement of people in hotspots of positive coronavirus cases and stop it's further spread.

