UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration To Initiate Legal Action Against Violators Of SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

District Administration to initiate legal action against violators of SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has taken decision to initiate legal action against those violating SOPs for Corona Pandemic.

On the other hand, the trading centers and shops, according to the government announcement, would remain open from 6 am to 6pm excluding those trading essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that all shopping and trading outlets shall positively be closed down by 6 pm excluding essential items outlets.

He appealed all traders to cooperate district administration in complying with the trading schedule.

Complete restriction is imposed on outdoor and indoor catering service in hotels; however, these hotels are permitted for food parcels and home delivery till late night.

The Deputy Commissioner said that traders and shopkeepers violating the order would be imposed heavy fines and their shops would be sealed. DC directed the general public of the district to abide by SOPs for prevention from Corona and wear face masks positively taking it as a national cause.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE among top ten in 11 banking, fiscal competitiv ..

38 minutes ago

21,580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Real Estate transactions record AED6.7b in ..

53 minutes ago

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.