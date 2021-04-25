District Administration to initiate legal action against violators of SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad has taken decision to initiate legal action against those violating SOPs for Corona Pandemic.

On the other hand, the trading centers and shops, according to the government announcement, would remain open from 6 am to 6pm excluding those trading essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that all shopping and trading outlets shall positively be closed down by 6 pm excluding essential items outlets.

He appealed all traders to cooperate district administration in complying with the trading schedule.

Complete restriction is imposed on outdoor and indoor catering service in hotels; however, these hotels are permitted for food parcels and home delivery till late night.

The Deputy Commissioner said that traders and shopkeepers violating the order would be imposed heavy fines and their shops would be sealed. DC directed the general public of the district to abide by SOPs for prevention from Corona and wear face masks positively taking it as a national cause.