District administration to initiate legal action against hoarders,profiteers

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Matiari has decided to ensure availability of essential goods in markets and initiate strict legal action against hoarders and profiteers in order to provide relief to people and ensure the sanctity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The decision to the effect has been made in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio on Friday which reviewed the arrangements of availability of essential goods with price control during the month of Ramazan.

The DC asked the officers concerned to activate the market committees with issuance of price lists of essential goods and proper implementation so that the people could get relief. He asked the Assistant Commissioner to conduct surprise visits of markets on daily basis and initiate strict legal action against hoarders and profiteers.

He also issued directives for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures set by the government in consultation with Ulema in view of COVID-19.