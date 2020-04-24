UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration To Initiate Legal Action Against Hoarders,profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

District administration to initiate legal action against hoarders,profiteers

The district administration Matiari has decided to ensure availability of essential goods in markets and initiate strict legal action against hoarders and profiteers in order to provide relief to people and ensure the sanctity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Matiari has decided to ensure availability of essential goods in markets and initiate strict legal action against hoarders and profiteers in order to provide relief to people and ensure the sanctity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The decision to the effect has been made in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio on Friday which reviewed the arrangements of availability of essential goods with price control during the month of Ramazan.

The DC asked the officers concerned to activate the market committees with issuance of price lists of essential goods and proper implementation so that the people could get relief. He asked the Assistant Commissioner to conduct surprise visits of markets on daily basis and initiate strict legal action against hoarders and profiteers.

He also issued directives for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures set by the government in consultation with Ulema in view of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Price Matiari Market Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

13 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

43 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

3 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.