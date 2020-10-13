District administration to launch crackdown against pesticide dealers

The District administration has decided to launch crackdown against unregistered dealers selling pesticides on interest

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The District administration has decided to launch crackdown against unregistered dealers selling pesticides on interest.

It was decided in a meeting held under chair Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Usman Abdullah on Tuesday regarding solution of problems faced to farmers.

Among others Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Agriculture officers, cotton factories owners and growers also attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner expressing his dissatisfaction over the performance of the Agriculture department said that unfortunately a big financial loss occurred to growers due to negligence of the officers of the Agriculture department.

DC said that recommendation for consideration will be sent to Sindh Government for waiving off irrigated water tax and provision of seed to Growers.