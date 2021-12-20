District administration to monitor supply chain of commodities to control rates

District administration has decided to ensure strict monitoring of supply chain of commodities in order to control prices of milk and pulses across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to ensure strict monitoring of supply chain of commodities in order to control prices of milk and pulses across the district.

Presiding over a meeting with price control magistrates of the district here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that special teams have been formed under the supervision of all assistant commissioners for monitoring of supply chain. He directed price control magistrates to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates.

He said that provincial government has given task to control rates of commodities including milk, pulses and other items and added that strict action would be taken against violators of controlled rates.

He urged price control magistrates to get registered FIRs against profiteers without any discrimination.

The DC added that artificial shortage of commodities would be discouraged and said that rate list would be finalized after comprehensive monitoring of supply chain of commodities.