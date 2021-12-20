UrduPoint.com

District Administration To Monitor Supply Chain Of Commodities To Control Rates

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

District administration to monitor supply chain of commodities to control rates

District administration has decided to ensure strict monitoring of supply chain of commodities in order to control prices of milk and pulses across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration has decided to ensure strict monitoring of supply chain of commodities in order to control prices of milk and pulses across the district.

Presiding over a meeting with price control magistrates of the district here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that special teams have been formed under the supervision of all assistant commissioners for monitoring of supply chain. He directed price control magistrates to ensure sale of commodities on controlled rates.

He said that provincial government has given task to control rates of commodities including milk, pulses and other items and added that strict action would be taken against violators of controlled rates.

He urged price control magistrates to get registered FIRs against profiteers without any discrimination.

The DC added that artificial shortage of commodities would be discouraged and said that rate list would be finalized after comprehensive monitoring of supply chain of commodities.

Related Topics

Shortage Sale Price All Government

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and So ..

14 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s com ..

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing film and ..

14 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Min ..

Lavrov to Hold Talks in Sochi With BiH Foreign Minister on December 21 - Moscow

2 minutes ago
 US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies ..

US Still Struggles With COVID-19 Data Gaps, Relies on International Info - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron pr ..

Moderna says full booster dose improves Omicron protection

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to introduce software for trackin ..

Islamabad police to introduce software for tracking of cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.