District administration to organize family festival from Dec 24

The District Administration, in collaboration with Pakistan Army 18 Division Hyderabad has decided to organize Hyderabad Family Festival from December 24 to January 1, 2022

The 9-Day family festival is being organized to pay tributes to founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to a letter issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, the DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has convened a meeting with media persons on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the media coverage of the festival.