District Administration To Organize Light Show, Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:15 PM

The District administration led by Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik would organize a light show at Liberty Roundabout on August 13 and also hold flag hoisting ceremony on August 14 at DC Office to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm.

The Deputy Commissioner said here on Friday that the day August 14 is an important milestone in national history, adding that the purpose of these programs is to pay homage to Pakistan's freedom fighters and remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to gain freedom.

