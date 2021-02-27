UrduPoint.com
District Administration To Organize Open Kutchery On March 1

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

District administration to organize open kutchery on March 1

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration Saturday decided to conduct 'Open Kutchery' on March 1 to resolve the issues of minorities and the transgender community.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap.

(R) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights would organize the 'open kutchery' at Municipal Hall where he would hear the grievance of minorities and transgender.

In the open kutchery, all concerned departments would be present to resolve the issues of both communities at the spot.

The district administration told to media persons that the prime objective of the 'open kutchery' is to aware of the issues of minorities and transgenders and find out ways to resolve them.

More Stories From Pakistan

