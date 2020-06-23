District administration to seal four sub-sectors in Islamabad from June 24

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to seal four more sub-sectors with effect from June 24, 2020 at 7 pm in order to prevent community spread of COVID-19 virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to seal four more sub-sectors with effect from June 24, 2020 at 7 pm in order to prevent community spread of COVID-19 virus.

According to a notification issued by District Magistrate Islamabad, the sub-sectors G-6/1, G-6/2, G-10/4 and G-7/2 are being sealed with effect from June 24, 2020 (7:00 pm) in public interest and until further orders. The notification has been issued in exercise of powers under the Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on the list of National Institute of Health (NIH) duty traced by the surveillance teams. However, the exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, groceries stores and bakeries, patients for aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergency etc.

These exemptions shall be regulated by the SOPs issued by the magistrate office from time to time regarding prevention of COVID-19.

Moreover, the commercial areas in surrounding vicinity of these sub-sectors will be strictly monitored and the area will be sealed by Assistant Commissioner/Sub-Divisional Magistrate in case of violation.

The citizens have been appealed to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown/sealing date and time.

The Islamabad Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army would cordon off the above mentioned areas in order ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas, the notification said.

It is to mention that sub-sectors I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1 and I-10/22 along with main Marakiz of I-8 & I-10 were earlier sealed with effect from June 18, 2020 (12:01 am) in public interest.