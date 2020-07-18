UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration To Set Up Four Cattle Markets For Eid-ul-Adha: DC Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

District administration to set up four cattle markets for Eid-ul-Adha: DC Bajaur

District Administration has decided to setup four cattle markets in Bajaur for Eid-ul-Adha and for this all coronavirus prevention rules will be strictly adhered to in these markets, while the administration will provide free face masks to all those who enter the markets

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration has decided to setup four cattle markets in Bajaur for Eid-ul-Adha and for this all coronavirus prevention rules will be strictly adhered to in these markets, while the administration will provide free face masks to all those who enter the markets.

Giving details to APP in his office, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao said that the administration has decided to set up four markets across the district for the purchase and sale of animals for Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that the district and Tehsil Municipal Administration Bajaur would jointly establish these four markets including two in Khar Tehsils, and one each in Navagai Tehsil and Salarzi.

Fayyaz Sherpao said that in addition to these four new markets, the existing market in Siddiqabad Tehsil Khar is also included.

Therefore, the administration will provide free face masks to all buyers and dealers coming to these markets, while sanitizers would also be provided to all buyers and dealers.

The DC said that the administration is trying its best to ensure that all the security measures taken by the provincial government and issuing of SOPs against the corona virus are implemented so that all the people entering these markets are protected from the spread of the coronavirus.

Fayyaz Sherpao said that apart from the above mentioned markets, there would be no market in the district and no one would be allowed to set up small markets in the streets and neighborhoods as practiced in the past.

Responding to a question, he said that these markets would be jointly supervised by the district management and TMA while TMA would collect revenue from the markets. Shelters in all markets will be provided among other facilities, DC said.

He said steps have been taken to provide clean drinking water and the above mentioned markets would be the best markets in the history of Bajaur which would be established from the first Zilhaj.



