District Administration To Set Up Relief Camps To Deal With Rain Emergency Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2022 | 10:49 PM

The district administration Hyderabad is setting up 29 relief camps in the district to deal with any emergency situation arising during the new spell of monsoon rains which is likely to continue till July 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration Hyderabad is setting up 29 relief camps in the district to deal with any emergency situation arising during the new spell of monsoon rains which is likely to continue till July 26.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Friday wrote a letter to the officers of the College Education, School Education, District Health, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Provincial Buildings and education Works departments to coordinate.

He mentioned the Names and locations of the relief camps in his letter and asked the officers to depute the concerned staff who would coordinate with the officials of the district administration to make necessary arrangements.

The College and School Education officers were requested to depute the college and school principals to supervise the said arrangements.

The administration is setting up 6 relief camps in the City, 11 in Latifabad, 4 in Qasimabad and 8 in Hyderabad talukas.

