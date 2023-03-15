District administration to setup Ramzan Sadta Bazar: DC Khairpur

District administration Khairpur would set up Sasta bazar to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Khairpur would set up Sasta bazar to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa paid a visit to Farooq-e- Azam Chowk to inspect the site for the proposed bazaar as per directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens by providing them edible items at affordable prices.

He issued directives to the Administrator to clean the premises so that the sasta bazaar could be opened timely for citizens of the area where citizens could get daily use commodities at cheaper rates under a single roof during Ramazan.

He said that district administration was committed to facilitating citizens and in this regard, no hurdle could be tolerated