District administration to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Monday urged the traders to support the district administration in ensuring the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in the markets

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Monday urged the traders to support the district administration in ensuring the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in the markets.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Coronavirus.

The DC further said that strict action would be taken on violation of Coronavirus SOPs, adding traffic police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) would monitor and allowed only 70% of passengers in the public transport with SOPs.

The meeting also discussed the overall situation of Coronavirus, vaccination statistics and measures to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Nadeem Nasir directed the district officers and concerned TMOs to ensure implementation of SOPs in urban as well as rural areas with the cooperation of the health department.

He ordered the district administration to create awareness among the masses about Coronavirus vaccine with the collaboration of TMAs and traders.

He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs during Eid prayers and establish livestock markets outside TMAs and Cantonment board city areas in accordance with SOPs

