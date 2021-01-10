UrduPoint.com
District Administration To Use Its All Resources For The Welfare Of People: DC Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao on Sunday said that district administration was using all its resources for the welfare of the people as per the instructions of Federal and provincial governments.

In a meeting with PML-N provincial vice president and former National Assembly member from Bajaur Shahabuddin Khan, he said that they will solve the problems which faced by the people and will be provided the same facilities as other citizens of the country.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the administration has started a series of open meetings in different areas to get acquainted with the problems and grievances of the people and to resolve them in a timely manner, which is yielding far-reaching results.

More Stories From Pakistan

