District Administration took action against encroachments in Resham Gali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The District Administration took immediate action on the multiple complaints of residents against encroachment in Resham Gali and won their hearts.

Residents appealed that this process of removal of encroachments should not be temporary and Resham Gali should be kept permanently clear from enchrochers in order to free movement of gali residents, their guests, children to and from school, patients to hospital, God forbid, to set up tents in times of sorrow and joy, to carty the dead body, in case of fire in the market and reach of fire brigade at site.

The residents of Resham Gali thanked the administration on the action initiated against the phata mafia.

Residents appealed that actions should be made permanent and barriers should be installed at the street to limit street vendors.

On this occasion, Divisional Information Retired Photographer Afaq Ahmed, Rao Shahid Yahya, Nabi Khan Farhan Sheikh, Inam Nabi Khan, Nasir Memon, Raza Qaimkhani Junaid Sheikh and others met Deputy Commissioner Nawabshah Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Tanio and thanked the Encroachment Department City Traffic Police In-charge Muhammad Buta and said that the residents have breathed a sigh of relief due to this action.