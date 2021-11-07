District Administration vaccinates 2.26000 persons in a week

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :District Administration in a bid to control deadly coronavirus, claimed to inoculate anti-corona vaccine to around 226000 persons in a week.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawaz Khan in a statement on Sunday said during the vaccination campaign about 465 percent target was achieved against the target set for administering corona vaccine.

He said during the week ended on November 6, as many as 21397 persons were given first dose while 78629 persons were administered second jab.

DC said Health department, PPHI, WHO, vaccinators CHWS, MVT and revenue department played a vital role in vaccination drive which was carried out in all cities of district, villages, educational institutions, markets, bazaars, cattle markets and passengers.

He also lauded the role of citizens, journalists, political and social activists and intellectuals who have encouraged people through awareness sessions and made vaccination drives successful.

Meanwhile, focal person for the corona vaccination cell said as many as 946779 persons had so far been administered corona vaccine in the district.

He said around 11 17298 vaccine doses were provided for Badin district out of which 152560 doses were available at present.

Assistant Commmisioner Badin Muhammad Younis Rind said various shops and hotels were also sealed on violations of corona related Standard Operating Procedures.