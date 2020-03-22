District administration vigilant to ensure COVID-19 prevention

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration, Rawalpindi remained vigilant during Sunday to ensure strict compliance of the instructions of Punjab government with regard to ensure protection of Coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. Retd Anwar ul Haq conducted a detailed visit of Rawalpindi and examined the working of field officers and concerned departments.

Giving details, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter, Dr. Sataish Sheryar informed that assistant commissioners and other related offices visited different localities of Rawalpindi and ensured closure of markets, shopping centers and public parks for prevention of Coronavirus spread.

She said District Control Room and Data Base Center had been made fully functional to update the current situation regarding Coronavirus.

Giving further details, she elaborated that Ms. Maleeha Jamal had been entrusted responsibilities to update the data of Corona patients while Ms. Satiaish Sheryar and Zaheer Anwar Jappa had been monitoring field activities.

She informed that quarantine facilities had been provided at Fatima Jinnah Women University and University of Engineering Taxila.

Dr. Sataish said Dr. Ehsan Ghani was coordinating health department while SNA Qamar Nazir and Jansher Gul was working as focal persons to share up to date information and data about the prevalence Corona virus victims.

Dr. Sataish was of the view that it was time to fully follow the health advisory and we can only protect ourselves by adopting necessary precautionary measures.