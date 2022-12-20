District administration visit addicts rehabilitation centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner, Nisar Ahmad on Tuesday visited drug rehabilitation center and inspected the provision of facilities.

District administration inspected the cleanliness conditions, attendance and provision of healthcare facilities in the center.

The team expressed satisfaction over the working of rehabilitation center and directed administration to further improve facilities.

Team also visited Special education Center, Shelter Home and Welfare Home to assess the status of services being provided to people.