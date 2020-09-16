District administration visit various govt, private schools

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, district administration officers visited various government and private schools and reviewed the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

After lifting the ban of closure of schools by the provincial government, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, the Abbottabad education Department started implementing SOPs for cleaning government schools to stop spread of corona.

Cleanliness was ensured in all schools before the arrival of the children.

In addition, face masks have been made mandatory for school admissions and temperature is also being checked at school entrances.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited government high school No. 01, government high school No. 03, government high school No. 03, 04 and Beacon House School Abbottabad to review the implementation of SOPs.

He reviewed the facilities available for the students and issued necessary instructions to the concerned school administration.