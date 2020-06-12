District administration warns strict legal action against SOPs violators

Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Friday warned for initiating strict legal action against those violating SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by the provincial government to contain COVID-19 spread

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Friday warned for initiating strict legal action against those violating SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by the provincial government to contain COVID-19 spread.

He said the government has set SOPs to protect the people against the coronavirus pandemic. He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures including social distancing, avoid handshaking, washing hands with soaps regularly and wearing face mask.