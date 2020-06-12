UrduPoint.com
District Administration Warns Strict Legal Action Against SOPs Violators

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 08:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Friday warned for initiating strict legal action against those violating SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by the provincial government to contain COVID-19 spread

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Friday warned for initiating strict legal action against those violating SOPs (standard operating procedures) set by the provincial government to contain COVID-19 spread.

He said the government has set SOPs to protect the people against the coronavirus pandemic. He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures including social distancing, avoid handshaking, washing hands with soaps regularly and wearing face mask.

