District Administration's Crackdown Nets Over 400 Illegal Profiteers In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) District administration, Attock on Sunday launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal profiteering, resulting in the arrest of 429 shopkeepers through the deployment of special price magistrates.
Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza disclosed these developments during a press briefing, shedding light on the district's robust anti-profiteering campaign during the holy month of Ramzan.
With an impressive tally of 35,602 visits conducted by the special price magistrates across the district, over 500 shopkeepers and stallholders were identified for engaging in the unlawful practice of overcharging.
The violators of the official price list faced a total of Rs 25,24000 in fines, and FIRs were registered against shopkeepers dealing in essential items such as milk, fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, flour, bakery, and other kitchen commodities, who were accused of hoarding and profiteering.
This resolute action by the district administration underscores the steadfast commitment to safeguarding the public against exploitative trade practices during the holy month of Ramzan.
