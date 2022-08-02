District administrations directed to remain more vigilant during ongoing monsoon

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed all the district administrations to be prepared and remain more vigilant during ongoing monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has directed all the district administrations to be prepared and remain more vigilant during ongoing monsoon season.

He gave these instructions while chairing a video link meeting with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners held here on Tuesday.

Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash said natural calamities could not be prevented but better preparedness could reduce losses. On this occasion, the meeting was informed by deputy commissioners about preparations and relief operations at the district level.

Chief Secretary lauded the relief operations and timely response of district administrations and relevant departments during recent flash floods in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda and Swabi.

Dr Bangash also directed departments concerned to continue preparations and keep a close watch on flash flood and situation during monsoon.