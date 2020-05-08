UrduPoint.com
District Administrations Fail To Stop Price Hike During Ramazan In All Over Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:29 PM

Profiteers are free to hit masses in the holy month of Ramazan all over the Hazara division as the prices of fruit, vegetables and other food items remained out of reach for poor segments of the society

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Profiteers are free to hit masses in the holy month of Ramazan all over the Hazara division as the prices of fruit, vegetables and other food items remained out of reach for poor segments of the society.

According to the details, district administrations, price review committees, and special magistrates that were specially deputed before Ramazan to monitor and implement the standard prices in the Hazara division were failed.

A phenomenal rise in the price of fruits and vegetables can be seen everywhere despite the claims of price reviewing and monitoring in all six districts of Hazara division.

Price of the daily commodities particularly fruits and vegetables are almost out of the reach of the middle and lower-middle class.

"The holy month of Ramazan teaches us sacrifices, but traders are taking the advantage of this month and gaining the maximum profit from daily essentials," Sohail Rafique told to APP.

The price of broiler chicken has increased 80 rupees per kilogram during the month of Ramazan which was today 195 rupees.

