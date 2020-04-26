UrduPoint.com
District Administrations Implement Business Schedule Strictly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :District administrations of Hazara division Sunday strictly implemented business schedule for shopkeepers and closed shops at 4.00 pm.

According to the details, the district administrations of the region strictly enforced time schedule for shops that were authorized to open during Ramazan from 8 am to 4 pm.

In district Abbottabad, despite the protest of traders, Assistant Commissioner Ameen ul Hasanat closed all shops at 4 pm in Masjid Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Main Bazaar while police also forced in other parts of the city to close shops and markets on given time.

In Mansehra, the district administration and police shut down all shops that were authorized to open during the day time except medical stores,.

Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran also take measures to close all shops, hand and pushcarts from main Bazaar Havelian and other bazaars.

Similarly, in Haripur, the district administration also ordered authorized shop keepers to close their shops at 4 pm while some people resisted but ultimately, they closed shops on time.

