District administrations imposed ban on gathering

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to take preventive and precautionary measures to control the pandemic of coronavirus, the district administrations of the Hazara division have sealed many schools, colleges, marriage halls, snooker centers and others.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran raided on Pakistan City Public school and sealed it as the college remained open despite clear orders of government.

AC III Abbottabad has started a drive to monitor the closure of restaurants and evacuation of tourists from the tourist spots and from also Abbottabad city.

AC III Ameen ul Hasanat visited Galyat and directed hotels, restaurants owners to remain close owing to the threat of coronavirus.

The district administration Abbottabad also imposed a ban on all sorts of vehicular traffic of tourists from Harno to Barian from each side and directed tourists and citizens to avoid traveling during these days.

The district administration Manshera imposed health emergency under section 144 and banned public gatherings, marriages where marriage halls, restaurants and hotels would remain close till further orders, only medical stores, grocery stores would remain open for 24 hours while rest of the businesses would open at 10 am and would close at 7 pm.

The administration also banned the entry of tourists in all tourist spots of the district, a ban was also imposed on beauty parlors, hair dressers, government and private educational institutions, hostels and parks.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir visited the three quarantine centers established at TIP Colony, Sarai Saleh and Govt. Boys College Haripur for the suspected patients of coronavirus to review the arrangements in district Haripur.

At the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar said that Haripur police is cooperating with district administration for the eradication of coronavirus, in all police stations of the district we are following the directives against coronavirus.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has also imposed a ban on traveling in Galyat and declared emergency within the Galyat areas falling under its jurisdiction with immediate effect in the wake of coronavirus.