District administrations issued directives to facilitate Tiger Force: Sindh Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Saturday the provincial government had issued directives to administrations of all districts of the province to facilitate the Tiger Force.

Speaking in the fourth information ministers meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan through video link, he said his government only had objection over the name of the force, not on it's working.

He said ensuring the protection of media rights was a priority of all the governments.

Nasir Shah said the Sindh government had so far distributed ration worth 1.8 billion rupees among the needy people.

Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said safety equipment for media workers in Balochistan should be delivered as soon as possible.

He informed the meeting that press clubs in the province were taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread.

He appreciated the decision to provide advertisements for digital media and said the provincial government had allocated Rs 320 million for the welfare of journalists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Ajmal Wazir said resolution of the problems of journalists was the top priority of his government.

He said doctors and paramedics were national heroes, and they should be supported using all resources.

Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan also attended the meeting.