UrduPoint.com

District Administrations Kick Off Provision Of Free Wheat Flour Provision To The Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 10:50 AM

District administrations kick off provision of free wheat flour provision to the masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Amir Sultan Tareen Friday said that 142000 families of district Haripur would be benefited from the free wheat flour program.

He expressed these views during his visit to district Haripur to review the distribution of the flour.

During his visit commissioner, Hazara division reviewed the measures and provision of free wheat flour and also issued instructions to all concerned in this regard.

The commissioner said that 92 percent population of the district would get the benefit of free wheat flour during Ramazan and we have established 272 distribution points while flour would also be available at Utility Stores outlets in the district.

Amir Sultan Tareen also directed the district administration and food department to fully cooperate with the people who are getting free wheat flour and provide them with all facilities.

In a similar way provision of free flour to the 52000 families of Oghi under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Usma Asad Cheema has also been started. On the first day of the distribution 3400 wheat flour bags were distributed under strict security measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Related Topics

Visit Haripur Oghi All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.