District administrations kick off provision of free wheat flour provision to the masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Amir Sultan Tareen Friday said that 142000 families of district Haripur would be benefited from the free wheat flour program.

He expressed these views during his visit to district Haripur to review the distribution of the flour.

During his visit commissioner, Hazara division reviewed the measures and provision of free wheat flour and also issued instructions to all concerned in this regard.

The commissioner said that 92 percent population of the district would get the benefit of free wheat flour during Ramazan and we have established 272 distribution points while flour would also be available at Utility Stores outlets in the district.

Amir Sultan Tareen also directed the district administration and food department to fully cooperate with the people who are getting free wheat flour and provide them with all facilities.

In a similar way provision of free flour to the 52000 families of Oghi under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Usma Asad Cheema has also been started. On the first day of the distribution 3400 wheat flour bags were distributed under strict security measures to avoid any untoward situation.