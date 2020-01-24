UrduPoint.com
District Administrations Launches Drive Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

District Administration Haripur and Food department Friday jointly raided shops which were selling smuggled wheat flour from Punjab on excessive price and imposed heavy fines on them

While taking action against profiteers Additional DC Haripur Baidullah Shah along with Deputy Food Controller Sheeraz Anwar raided on various shops at Khanpur Tarnawa where shopkeepers were selling smuggled wheat flour from Punjab on a higher price.

ADC not only seized tons of smuggled wheat flour from the shops but imposed heavy fine on them and send them jail.

Later on the demand of locals district administration started the sale of the seized wheat flour on controlled rates at the same place.

People have appreciated the raids by the district administration and food department and demanded to continue the drive for the provision of controlled price wheat flour to the masses.

To stop the artificial shortage of the wheat flour in Manshera district and provide relief to the masses, Assistant Commissioner Talat Fahad and DFC raided on shop keepers those were selling smuggled wheat flour and over charging, AC seized the flour and imposed heavy fines on them.

At the occasion, AC directed the wheat flour dealers and flour mills owners to cooperate with the food department and administration for the provision of flour to the people on subsidized rate.

