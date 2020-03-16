District administrations of Hazara continue taking measures for protection against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Various government departments of Hazara region continued taking safety measures for protection against coronavirus.

According to details, the administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has banned the entry of visitors in the hospital and allowed only one attendant with the patient.

The hospital administration while issuing the advisory has advised people to avoid bringing children and elders to hospital, besides food items.

In order to cope with the coronavirus threat, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has also stopped Ayubia Chairlift operation till April and directed tourists to stay at homes.

Following directives of the provincial government, Tehsil Municipal Administration Havelian also suspended permanent Weekly Cattle Market Havelian on Tuesday and Sajikot on Wednesday till further orders, said TMO Havelian Ejaz Raheem Khan while talking to the media here today.

DC Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir also banned issuance of driving license and arms license for two weeks in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.