District administrations of Hazara launched operation to enforce reduced fares

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) District administrations of Hazara division Wednesday launched a grand operation to enforce the new reduced fares of intercity and inter-district public transport.

Transport authorities have also conducted inspections to enforce these new rates and regulations.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khilji, emphasized the strict enforcement of government orders and made it clear that no shortcuts would be taken in ensuring compliance.

In accordance with special directives from the provincial government, Assistant Commissioner Torghar, Hasrat Khan, along with the traffic staff, conducted inspections at various routes in and around Jadba Bazaar, Shaheen Bus Stand, and Myrgai, inspecting vehicles and transport vehicles operating under government fare regulations.

Besides enforcing government fare regulations, stringent actions will be taken in compliance with other legal procedures.

In light of the directives from the provincial government regarding the reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Assistant Commissioner Pattan, Engineer Bilal Naseer, held a meeting with the Transport Association to discuss fare structures.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various transport sectors.

Assistant Commissioner Pattan issued necessary instructions during the meeting to ensure the enforcement of the newly issued fare structures. Legal actions will be taken in the event of any violations.

In addition to transport fare reductions, local authorities have taken action against illegal mobile vendors. Under Section 144, strict measures have been implemented to discourage the purchase of mobile SIMs from unauthorized and street vendors.

These developments demonstrate a commitment to providing the public with more affordable transportation options and ensuring that the residents of Hazara Division can benefit from reduced transport fares in the wake of decreased fuel prices.