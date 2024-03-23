Open Menu

District Administrations Slaps Rs55,500 Fine On 27 Traders

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:53 PM

The district administration here on Saturday imposed Rs55,500 fines on 27 traders and vendors for charging excessive prices for the commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The district administration here on Saturday imposed Rs55,500 fines on 27 traders and vendors for charging excessive prices for the commodities.

According to details, the fines were imposed on meat sellers and vendors of fruits and vegetables as well as on the general stores and marts.

The highest amount of fines were slapped in Qasimabad taluka where 9 traders were made to pay Rs30,000. Likewise, Rs10,000 in fines were imposed on 4 traders in Latifabad taluka, Rs8,000 on 6 traders in Hyderabad taluka and Rs7,500 on 8 traders in City taluka.

