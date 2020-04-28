District administrations strictly imposes 9 to 4 pm timing for traders in Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

District administrations of Hazara division Tuesday strictly imposed a business schedule for shopkeepers and closed shops at 9 pm and arrested several for violating the ban

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :District administrations of Hazara division Tuesday strictly imposed a business schedule for shopkeepers and closed shops at 9 pm and arrested several for violating the ban.

According to the details, the district administrations of the region strictly enforced time for shops that were authorized to open during Ramazan from 9 am to 4 pm.

Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr. Adil Ayub started a crackdown against the violators of business timing schedule in the bazaars and markets of Khanpur city and booked many for violation.

While talking to the shopkeepers Dr. Adil Ayub said that ban was imposed for the safety of the people and shopkeepers were also included, if anybody would violate the orders then we would take strict action against them. He also directed the people to cooperate with the administration for their own safety.

In district Abbottabad despite the protest of traders district administration strictly imposed lockdown and business schedules for shopkeepers all over the district, district administration officials start announcement well before 4 pm to warn the customers and shopkeepers about the time limit and also direct them to close shops at the exact time.

In Mansehra district administration and police forcefully shutdown all shops that were authorized to open during the day time except medical stores, customers and shopkeepers were angry over time management and some of them protested.

Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran also forcefully closed all shops, hand and push carts from main Bazaar Havelian and other bazaars, due to ignorance customers and some of the shopkeepers were unaware of the schedule, when administration directed them to close shops then they were angry.